Ramah Juco Rams Prepare For The Season

The Ramah Juco Rams are a football team that gives second chances to aspiring college athletes.

Coaches teach these young men not only how to play the game at a higher level, but how to be better students.

Last year tragedy struck as the team made its way to its first game. The fatal bus crash resulted in four deaths.

Now a year later CN2 attends a practice Thursday night, learning the player’s hope for the coming season.