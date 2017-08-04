Race For Chase

The Race 4 Chase had more than a hundred kids competing and you can bet they had a blast.

160 young people from ages 5 to 12 competed recently in a triathlon that included running, swimming, and biking.

the winners of the day’s events got to go up to the podium. They received prizes and took pictures with their team mates. Some of these kids did not even now how to swim before they did this program, which training started back in June. CN2 spoke with the upper palmetto YMCA, which helped with the race about what it’s like seeing these kids put in such hard work.