“Queen of Hearts” gala full of heart

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The 11th annual Heart 2 Heart Foundations Queen of Hearts gala a red sparkly success full of fun, and no surprise, heart.

Tega Cay Fire Chief Glyn Hasty sharing with the crowd a bit of his experience going through the Saving the Saviors program. He hopes to encourage his firefighters to also take care of their heart health.

That program just one of many the Heart 2 Heart Foundation supports and thanks to events like this gala they can reach that many more people.

The party was held at The Gathering Place and catered by the Kounter restaurant.

Groups continue to celebrate heart month all month, the annual Clover basketball fundraiser for Heart 2 Heart is on February 11th and other groups continue to fundraise as well.