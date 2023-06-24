‘Pursuit of STEM’ gives York County students hands-on learning while school is out

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York Technical College recently welcomed 25 rising Juniors and Seniors from York County High Schools.

The technical college being one of a few different stops for students during a weeklong camp called the “Pursuit of STEM.”

This program highlights hands-on learning and problem-solving activities to enhance the students understanding of STEM, that as you may know stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.

The Technical College focuses on STEM, as does this camp that teaches the students about real-world career opportunities, from Health and Human Services to Business, Computers, Arts, and more.

Each student is taking away a different experiences.