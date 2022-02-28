Purple Heart Bridge Honors Veterans

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s now official for everyone to see, the City of Rock Hill honors and remembers our Purple Heart Veterans with the placement of two plaques on the Oakland Avenue Bridge.

On this Friday, February 25, 2022, City of Rock Hill employees respectfully placing and unveiling the plaques on the bridge that was renovated this past year.

In September of 2021, Rock Hill City Council passed a resolution naming Rock Hill a Purple Heart City and past November on Veterans Day the bridge was dedicated as the Purple Heart Memorial Bridge. The Bridge being a symbol, City Leaders hope will this will show those who drive by that this community welcomes and honors veterans.

