Publix Supermarkets Begin Offering COVID-19 Vaccine in 17 South Carolina Counties

SOUTH CAROLINA (CN2 NEWS) South Carolina is the third state — out of seven, where Publix Supermarkets are located — to begin offering the COVID vaccine.

Publix stores are beginning to take appointments for the vaccine in the palmetto state on this Tuesday. Following DHEC guidelines doses will only be available to those included in Phase 1A.

Beginning this Wednesday, Publix Pharmacies in Lake Wylie and Lancaster will be offering the new COVID-19 vaccine. Store leaders say that each of those locations in the Tri-County will have a number of the Moderna COIVD vaccines. And these vaccinations will only be available by appointment only.”

Jared Glover, with Publix Supermarkets, says, “People know and they love the Publix brand already. They know that we really like to provide that great customer service and they should expect nothing different when they go to their pharmacist to get those vaccines. That’s really why we wanted to make sure they had one-on-one time with their pharmacist — while each person had their specific appointment — so they could ask questions, get the vaccine and of course be monitored in a safe location where they felt comfortable.”

Once appointments are made at www.Publix.com people who sign up will be automatically registered for that second appointment for a week later. They say that they have 42 locations across 17 different counties in our state — offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

