Public weighs in on future of Arts Center at Fountain Park

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to the latest figures the arts in York County has a $27 million dollar economic impact.

That number has grown over the years and is expected to increase as there are more opportunities for people to enjoy the arts.

One project in the works – the Arts Center at Fountain Park. The team behind the vision held a community engagement meeting at the start of this week in hopes of gathering feedback on what the Tri-County wants out of a performing arts center.

During that recent meeting the project’s design team previewed some conceptual designs, showing off a rough idea of what the auditorium may look like.

Project officials saying the building’s looks will likely change as they continue hearing what people want to see.

Arts Center officials say the feedback gathered during the event will help them move forward with the project.

They expect construction to take 24 months to complete, with the goal of opening the auditorium’s doors in October 2026.

The budget for the project currently totals 35 million dollars, money project officials say they plan to raise through both private and public financing campaigns.

Learn more: https://theartscenterfp.org/