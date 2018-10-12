Some firefighters who responded to the deadly house fire that killed a wife and mother in Rock Hill nearly two weeks ago, sharing their stories from that tragic night with CN2’s Renee O’Neil.
We also learn about a program within the Rock Hill Fire Department that aims to make sure firefighters are okay mentally after responding to such horrific events. Thank you to the firefighters with RHFD for speaking with us and for your service.
Protecting Our Heroes
