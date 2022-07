YORK COUNTY, SC (CN2 NEWS) – The iconic roller coaster at Carowinds – Fury 3-2-5 gave two employees a different type of thrill of a life time.

Carowinds says on Sunday, June 26, longtime ride associates, Ty and Mariah, climbed to the top of Fury 3-2-5 for a sunrise view of the park when Ty got down on one knee and proposed – Mariah said Yes.

Carowinds says both associates are trained for evacuations, and were supervised during the entire event.