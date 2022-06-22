“Project Little Smiles” – Children Receive Free Dental Care

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Its estimated around 7,000 children in York County do not have dental health care coverage.

A huge number but thanks to some dental professionals, some of those children getting some help.

For one day more than 30 children in York County received free care thanks to a group wanting to make a difference through an effort called Project Little Smiles.

We told you about this initiative earlier this year when the dental practice worked to spread the word- now CN2’s Renee O’Neil takes us inside this dental health day for kids.

Dr. Charlie Culp with Culp Dental and his twin brother Dr. Alex Culp with Burrow Welchel and Culp cleared their calendars for one day to provide dental exams, cleanings, x-rays, fluoride treatments and more to children ages 6 through 15, regardless of their insurance status, financial circumstances, or access to dental care.

Dr. Charlie Culp says they saw a total 36 patients on the free dental health care day and provided more than 22,000 dollars in free dental care.