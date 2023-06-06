‘Project Cobra’ one step closer to bringing $1 billion investment to York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County is one step closer to a $1 billion investment coming to the Lake Wylie – Clover area.

At Monday’s York County Council meeting, the council voted all in favor of passing the first reading of a resolution that enters the county into a fee agreement with a company being identified right now as “Project Cobra”.

Council can not speak to what this business is until it fully passes, but Councilman William “Bump” Roddey says the company will bring in a dozen competitive paying full-time jobs to the area and will grow the county’s tax base.