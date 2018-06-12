Primary Election Results

UNOFFICIAL FINAL RESULTS: 100% of York and Chester Counties Reporting. Robert Winkler holds his York County Council 3 seat.

Robert Winkler: 1040

Joe Cox: 979

They’ve gone head to head 3 times now with Winkler winning each time. Meanwhile Randy Ligon takes the SC House 43 seat in this primary with a much wider win in York County than Chester. He faces Democrat Tom Hawk in November.

Randy Ligon: 1475

Joe Tate: 1090

See attached and go to http://www.scvotes.org for complete results. Here are the highlights locally.