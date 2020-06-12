Primary Election 2020: Recount Of Votes For State Senate 16 Seat, Results To Determine Who Competes In Runoff

UPDATE: 6/12/20 7:44 p.m.

Although Republican Candidate Kristen Blanchard won Lancaster County, the votes weren’t enough to send her to the runoff election.



To see the recount results, click HERE.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Both Lancaster and York Counties are recounting votes for the South Carolina Senate District 16 Election.

On Tuesday night candidate Lancaster’s Kristen Blanchard missed the second to York County’s Michael Johnson by 99 votes.

Now, candidates Kristen Blanchard, Michael Johnson and Mike Neese’s campaigns are in Lancaster County to witness the recounting of votes.

The recount will determine who will compete in the runoff election in two weeks.