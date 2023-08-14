President of Winthrop urges faculty to keep up ‘momentum’ for incoming fall semester

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University welcomed back faculty and staff on Monday.

The event took place on campus in McBryde Hall, and gave Winthrop faculty a chance to reconnect and catch up on what they may have missed over the Summer break.

University president, Dr. Edward A. Serna used the time to announce some good news. He informed staff that the incoming class of freshman will be one of Winthrop’s biggest in recent memory with more than 3,000 new students enrolled. He stated that 90% of all returning students have also already signed up for fall classes.

“I’m heading into my second year and I’m excited. We’re really starting to build up some momentum, good things are happening on campus, we’re welcoming a really big first year class this year,” President Serna said. “we’re looking at new academic programs that are market driven. New modalities so we can offer an accessible Winthrop quality education to students. So we’re excited, there’s so much going on.”

Serna said he expects his second year as president to look similar to his first, with the goal of building on the momentum Winthrop created in his first year as University President.

He also wants to build on the university’s relationships, and hopes to secure partnerships with companies, school districts, and even other colleges if possible.