Prepare for a Lane Switch on SC-160 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Officials from the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles saying beginning this Monday, June 8, contractors will be shifting traffic flows in Lancaster County.

The traffic shift will begin on SC-160 in order to repair drainage pipes, failed bases, curbs, gutters and sidewalks. The work will take place on the eastern lane of SC-160 right above the “Enclave” apartment complex.

The western lane and an old road lane will be used to aid the flow of traffic. Normal traffic patterns will resume at the end of each day.

Right now work is expected to continue from June 8 to June 10