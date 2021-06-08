“Prayer Building” Dedicated to Chester Co. Coroner’s Office

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County now has a public place for those who are hurting or have lost a loved one to come pray and have peace.

It is located outside the Chester County Coroner’s office. The idea came from 17 year-old Evan Bass who passed away last year after being involved in a four-wheeler accident.

His family and community helped to turn his dream into a reality to help others.

“He’s going to be here everyday, looking over all of us. And that’s what its for. Its all about him,” says Terry Tinker.

Chester County Coroner, Terry Tinker’s late grandson, Evan Bass came up with the idea as part of his Eagle Scott Project to give those who are hurting a place to pray.

Tinker says Bass created the plans for the Prayer building, but before he could compete it he passed away in April 2020.

That’s when Tinker and many others got to work to make Bass’ dream a reality.

After more than $30,000 of donations, the “Prayer Building” sits here outside the Chester County Coroner’s Office. Tinker says its already helping those who are hurting.

Over the weekend several hundred community members, friends and family of Evan Bass gathered at The “Prayer Building” for a dedication ceremony. There was also a presentation of the Spirit of the Eagle award for Bass.

Coroner Terry Tinker says the donated money that was leftover will go into a scholarship fund in Evan’s honor so his name will continue to move on.

Tinker says the “Prayer Building” is for everyone.