Power Outages & Hurricane Information for the Tri-County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Now that Ian has made its final landfall in South Carolina, the Tri-county will begin to see an increase in rain and wind.

Duke Energy says they are continuing to move water through its river systems to prepare for rainfall and runoff and people living along lakes and rivers, and in flood-prone areas, should pay close attention to local media and weather forecasts for changes in weather conditions and rising water levels.

You can follow Real-time lake level at www.duke-energy.com/community/lakes

High-Water Threats:

If rising water threatens your home – or if you evacuate your home – turn off your power at the circuit breaker panel or fuse box.

Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires. Don’t drive over – and don’t stand near – downed power lines.

Downed lines will be hard to see in the rain and can potentially be hidden in standing water. If you encounter large pools of standing water, stop, back up and choose another path.

If your home or business is flooded, power cannot be reconnect until the electrical system has been inspected by a licensed electrician. If there is damage, an electrician will need to make repairs and obtain verification from your local building inspection authority before power can be restored.

Duke Energy posting out these tips to help you in an emergency:

If a power line falls across a car that you’re in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.