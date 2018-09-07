Postpartum workout plan by Debbie Rast

Postpartum Strength and Endurance –

Plus, Transverse Abdominal work for the Core Circuit

*** Make sure you have the okay from your Dr. before starting any exercise program.

warm up… 5 minutes

Dynamic, moving stretches or walk/ 5-7 minutes in Treadmill

All Circuits are 45 seconds work/15 seconds of rest repeat each circuit Twice.

add weight to make it harder.

option low impact cardio at the end of each circuit

# Circuit1

1.squat

2.wide bicep / hammer curl

^ add weight 2 nd time

( change grip second round to hammer curl)

cardio- March or atl climb on bottom stair..,( cardio is an opinion)

# 2

1.pile or Sumo Squat / w upright row – for lats.

french press- triceps

*cardio option of choice

# 3

1.static lunge – 30 seconds each leg

over head press – shoulders 1 or 2 weights- * cardio option

#4 core

goal to to strengthen your -transverse abs – TVA

30 seconds per move / twice

Diastasis Reti- recti separation

cat / cow breathing in table top position. supine / engage core alt heel drops w legs bent 90 degrees alternate bent leg slide, R/L pelvic tilt – bridge -hold 5 seconds, repeat for 45 seconds.

^ spine in mat/ tilt hips towards rib cage

Lastly, please make sure you static stretch at the end, take breaks during this workout and re-hydrate as well.

-Debbie Rast