Postpartum workout plan by Debbie Rast

Postpartum Strength and Endurance –
Plus, Transverse Abdominal work for the Core Circuit
*** Make sure you have the okay from your Dr. before starting any exercise program.
warm up… 5 minutes
Dynamic, moving stretches or walk/ 5-7 minutes in Treadmill
All Circuits are 45 seconds work/15 seconds of rest repeat each circuit Twice.
- add weight to make it harder.
- option low impact cardio at the end of each circuit
# Circuit1
1.squat
2.wide bicep / hammer curl
^ add weight 2 nd time
( change grip second round to hammer curl)
cardio- March or atl climb on bottom stair..,( cardio is an opinion)
# 2
1.pile or Sumo Squat / w upright row – for lats.
- french press- triceps
*cardio option of choice
# 3
1.static lunge – 30 seconds each leg
- over head press – shoulders 1 or 2 weights- * cardio option
#4 core
- goal to to strengthen your -transverse abs – TVA
- 30 seconds per move / twice
Diastasis Reti- recti separation
- cat / cow breathing in table top position.
- supine / engage core alt heel drops w legs bent 90 degrees
- alternate bent leg slide, R/L
- pelvic tilt – bridge -hold 5 seconds, repeat for 45 seconds.
^ spine in mat/ tilt hips towards rib cage
Lastly, please make sure you static stretch at the end, take breaks during this workout and re-hydrate as well.
-Debbie Rast