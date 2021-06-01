Poppie’s Empowerment Garden

YORK, S.C. (CN2 News) – Tender Heart Ministries is partnering with the Upper Palmetto YMCA in York to teach students about gardening. The Founder of the non- profit Ainslee Moss plans to give fruits and vegetables from the garden to the underserved in the community. CN2s Rae’L Jackson learns it’s about much more than feeding the community.
