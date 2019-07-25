Police Still Searching For Suspect Accused Of Murdering Mother, Injuring Children In Home Invasion

Several law enforcement agencies from both North and South Carolina were in Lancaster County spent Thursday searching for a suspect charged with murdering a mother during a home invasion in Monroe. In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid tells us why deputies believed he was in Lancaster County. Law enforcement officials are still searching for the suspect.
Tega Cay Controversial Rock Removed
LATEST: The Tega Cay Police monument has been removed. Here is the town's press release on the matter. We hear from the Mayor tonight...