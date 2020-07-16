Police: Search Underway For Man Who Robbed Rock Hill Wendy’s At Gunpoint

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The search for a man who robbed a Wendy’s in Rock Hill at gunpoint in underway.

Around midnight today, Rock Hill Police were called to the Wendy’s at 1758 Heckle Boulevard about an armed robbery.

An employee told officers that an unknown black male armed with a handgun, came inside the restaurant, robbing them at gunpoint.

The employee also reported the man pointed a gun at all who were working and demanded money. The suspect was able to take an unknown amount of cash from the restaurant before fleeing, Rock Hill Police say.

The case is under investigation.