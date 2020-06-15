Body Cam Video Released Showing Man Shot, Killed By Officers Outside Chester Walmart

CHESTER, S.C. — Chester Police have released body cam video, showing the officer-involved shooting of a man outside of Chester’s Wal-Mart last November.

Twenty-eight-year-old Ariane McCree was shot and killed by officers.

Police initially responded to the Wal-mart in Chester for a shoplifting call.

They named McCree as a suspect. He was later shot in the parking lot.

His family filed a wrongful death lawsuit, but the attorney general’s office has cleared the officers involved of all wrong doing, saying they acted in self defense.

The body cam footage is graphic. All sides do agree McCree was handcuffed, but police say he was running at them with a gun. His family says he was running for his life.

In the video above, CN2’s Indira Eskieva tells us more about the footage and more on investigation conducted by SLED and the attorney general’s office.