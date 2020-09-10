Police: Lancaster Woman Wanted After Burglarizing Home Of Decorated Military Veteran

LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman is facing burglary charges after authorities say she burglarized the home of a decorated military veteran in Lancaster.
Officers with the Lancaster Police Department are searching for 32-year-old Ashley Elizabeth Gordon who burglarized the veteran’s home on Marion Sims Drive last month.
Among the items taken were a military backpack, uniforms, a compound bow and a 55′ television.
An arrest warrant has been obtained charging Gordon with first degree burglary.
She is also wanted in Monroe, N.C. on charges of obtaining property by false pretense and possession of stolen goods.
Gordon is 5’3″ and weighs 107 pounds. Her last known address is 2778 Adage Road in Lancaster.
Anyone with information concerning this incident or the location of the woman is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171 or by calling or texting the Anonymous Tip Hotline at 803-289-6040.