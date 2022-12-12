Police Investigate Shooting at Park

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Police Department says one man has been shot with non-life threatening injuries in Rock Hill’s Confederate Park this past Friday night, December 9 around 6:21 pm.

Authorities say they found a 27-year-old male being treated with a gunshot wound to the leg.

See more below.

Press Release:

On December 9, 2022, at 6:21 p.m., Rock Hill Police responded to Piedmont Medical Center for a report of a shooting victim.

Officers arrived at the hospital and met with the 27-year-old-male victim who was being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim stated the incident occurred at Confederate Park on North Confederate Avenue. The victim stated he was shot by an unknown person while at the park and transported by an acquaintance to PMC.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division responded to continue the investigation.

The victim’s injury is not life-threatening, and he is expected to recover.