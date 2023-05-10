ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Every day men and women risk their lives by serving the community at law enforcement agencies throughout the tri-county. Today those who died in the line of duty are being recognized for their bravery and service to others.

The 27th Annual Police Honor & Memorial Service to honor fallen law enforcement officers and their family taking place at First Baptist Church in Rock Hill.

Each fallen officer’s name was read aloud, and a wreath was placed to honor them.

During the service keynote speaker Chief Steven Parker (who is now Chief in Black Mountain, but formerly was Chief in Tega Cay) spoke about the importance of honoring law enforcement. “Law enforcement is no different than anybody else the only difference is that we try to go out there and help community members during a time of crises. Law enforcement has over 600 million contact a year and you only see the 5 or 6 on the tv over and over. Nobody talks about the other 600 million, my thing is to please go out and thank the law enforcement that go out there and risk their lives for you every day.”

Throughout Tri-County 11 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty.