Police say man runs after chase, they find him at a nearby hospital

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Earlier in the week CN2 telling you about a police chase out of Chester County. The Sheriff’s Office now releasing more information.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office – on Tuesday September 5th officers tried to pull over a car driven by Twayne Worthy of Kannapolis, North Carolina. They say the vehicle failed to stop and a chase ensued. The pursuit began near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and JA Cochran Bypass in Chester, and continued into the Fort Lawn community. It ended on the Catawba River Bridge entering Lancaster County when police say Worthy crashed.

Officials say he then jumped from the bridge, landing below and ran into the nearby woods.

Officers couldn’t find Worthy and continued the search the next day where Deputies learned he had been admitted to the hospital in Lancaster.

Worthy was transported to the Chester County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing – he’s facing multiple charges including failure to stop for a blue lights, driving without a license and more.