TEGA CAY, S.C. — The Tega Cay Police Department is at it again – cooling off for a cause.

It’s teaming up with the Baxter Close YMCA, Fort Mill Police, Rock Hill Police and the York County Sheriff’s Office to take on this year’s Polar Plunge.

Just imagine – jumping in a cold pool – in the morning – in the winter – in 40 degree temps!

In the video above, CN2’s Sarah Obeid takes the plunge to show us just how cold it really is.