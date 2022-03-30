ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Poetry is one of the oldest forms of communication and will be front and center at the One Word Poetry Festival in Rock Hill.

The 2nd Annual One Word Poetry Festival taking place March 30th to April 3rd. During the 5 days there will be a creative writing showcase by Winthrop University Students, a youth and adult open mic, and music featuring Rock Hill Band Mello Groove. The high light of the event will be the Poetry Slam where $4,000 worth of prizes will be up for grabs.

Rock Hill Poet Laureate Angelo Geter says the festival is a great way to show the power of poetry.

For schedule of events click here