PMC Today – Piedmont Medical Center Goes Pink

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On this week’s PMC Today host Renee O’Neil speaks with Dr. Shamly Dhiman of Surgical Specialists of Charlotte and Audra Lynn with PMC about the upcoming Pink Out event. It will be held Thursday, October 24th at Piedmont Medical Center. The event is FREE and includes local vendors, heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks, a free gift, and you get the chance to hear from women’s health professionals! You can register at www.piedmontmedicalcenter.com.