ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Dr. Johnathan Elias is a cardiologist at Piedmont Medical Center. On PMC Today he talks with Renee O’Neil about the upcoming Healthy Heart Bash on February 19th at 5:30 PM. Its a free event! Watch for more details.

