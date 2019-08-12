PMC Today – Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On Piedmont Medical Center Today Eric Morrison with Piedmont EMS joins Renee O’Neil on set to talk about the upcoming Battle for the Badges Blood Drive coming up on August 20th. The drive will be from 8 AM until 3 PM at the Women’s Tower at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.
