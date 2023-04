ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It is National Robotics Week. With that, one surgeon at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill has completed more than 1,000 surgeries on a robotics machine called the daVinci Xi, that has changed the way procedures are done.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speaks with a Sheila Kohler. She is a patient who says she can now live life to the fullest after bariatric surgery. She says she has Dr. Alex Espinal and technology to thank.