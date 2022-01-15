Planning Ahead – How to Report Power Outages

TRI COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We know a winter storm is coming. Right now it’s looking like you’ll wake up Sunday to an icy mess…snow less likely. The kids are certainly hoping that’s not the case, they want to see the white stuff! Be sure to send us some fun snow pictures if it arrives…but either way be sure to stay safe and plan ahead. If there are power outages, here are the numbers you need to call.

REPORTING OUTAGES:

Duke Energy’s automated outage-reporting system:

1-800-POWERON (1-800-769-3766)

Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356

Online at www.duke-energy.com/outages

Text: text OUT to 57801

Social media channels to keep customers informed if significant outages occur:

Duke Energy on Twitter: twitter.com/DukeEnergy

Duke Energy on Facebook: facebook.com/DukeEnergy

York Electric Cooperative, Inc. automated outage-reporting system:

1-866-374-1234

Text: text OUTAGE to 352667*

Customers are asked to follow their mobile app or log in to the Member Services Portal

Social media channels to keep customers informed if significant outages occur:

Twitter: twitter.com/yec_cooperative

Facebook.com/YorkElectricCooperative

York County Natural Gas:

(803) 323-5304 during normal working hours (8am-5pm)

after-hours line at 866-201-1001.

Visit ycnga.com and click Winter Weather Advisory

Social media channels to keep customers informed if significant outages occur:

Twitter: twitter.com/YorkCountyNG

Facebook.com/York-County-Natural-Gas-Authority

City of Rock Hill

Rock Hill Utilities 803-329-5500

Text: RHPower to 1-800-325-0371

Social media channels to keep customers informed if significant outages occur:

Twitter: twitter.com/rockhillSCCity

Facebook: Facebook.com/City of Rock HIll

For Emergencies dial 9-1-1

Please visit your town’s website for their after hours contact information.