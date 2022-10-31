Pilot Mental Health Transport Program Aims to Break Stigma

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County is one of the first counties in South Carolina to take part in a pilot program, allowing mental health patients to be transported with dignity.

Typically law enforcement officers have to transport the person experiencing a mental health breakdown, place them in the back of a patrol car and take them to a facility.

Many pointing out that treats them as if they were a criminal.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson says that had to change and after teaming up with a state representative the pilot program is now underway.

