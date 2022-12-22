Pilgrims Inn Continues to Collect Goods after Christmas Giveaway

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Pilgrims Inn held its annual “Christmas Giveaway” for those in need this past week making the holidays brighter for families.

This “Christmas Giveaway” was held over the span of two days where people lined up for the chance to get toys for their children. People could see tables lined with toys, books, clothes, and so much more for children of all ages.

While the need for toys is over, Pilgrims Inn continues to collect donations in the form of food for their food pantry.