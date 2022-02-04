Pilgrims Inn Collecting Items For Homeless Population

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As York County continues to grow, sadly non-profit leaders, who work with those who have no place to sleep at night say the homeless population continues to increase.

Pilgrims’ Inn in Rock Hill says it needs help getting ready for its upcoming Point In Time Count.

Rock Hill Executive Director for Pilgrims Inn, Jason Davenport says the count is a way for them to get a grasp on the amount of homeless people in the community. Volunteers, and those with Pilgrims Inn and Catawba Area Coalition for the homeless, plan to go out and find where homeless men, women, and children are sleeping at night on Wednesday, February 23rd. They hope by finding these individuals they can work to respond to their needs in the best way.

While they are out, Davenport says they will give each person a bag of food, toiletries, blankets, scarfs and more to meet their immediate needs. They plan to pack 250 bags

Below is a list of items that are needed. You can drop off those donations at Pilgrims Inn Monday through Friday beginning at 8:30 AM. They also need volunteers for the count.

Items Needed:

– Deodorant

– Small Shampoo Bottles & Soap

– Small Toothpaste

– Blankets

– Hats, Gloves, Scarfs

– Individually wrapped Snacks

Pilgrims Inn (Link)

236 W. Main Street

Rock Hill, SC

(803) 412-7269

Jason Davenport email