Piedmont Medical Center Offers COVID-19 Testing Drive-Thru On Friday

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Piedmont Medical Center is set to host a 5-hour COVID-19 testing drive-through this Friday.
Piedmont is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Testing is free.
Staff says it will take about 10-15 minutes per vehicle to conduct the testing and wait times will vary.
Cars need to line up on Frank Gaston Boulevard, which is behind the hospital.
Tests are limited to 2 tests per vehicle and you must be at least 16 years old.
A registered nurse will collect the specimen and participants will receive a call from SC DHEC with results within 2-3 business days.
No appointment is necessary.