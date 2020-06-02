Piedmont Medical Center Offers COVID-19 Testing Drive-Thru On Friday

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Piedmont Medical Center is set to host a 5-hour COVID-19 testing drive-through this Friday.

Piedmont is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Testing is free.

Staff says it will take about 10-15 minutes per vehicle to conduct the testing and wait times will vary.

Cars need to line up on Frank Gaston Boulevard, which is behind the hospital.

Tests are limited to 2 tests per vehicle and you must be at least 16 years old.

A registered nurse will collect the specimen and participants will receive a call from SC DHEC with results within 2-3 business days.

No appointment is necessary.