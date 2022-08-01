Piedmont Medical Center Encouraging People to Donate Blood As Need Increases

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Piedmont Medical Center is encouraging people, if they can, to donate blood at an upcoming blood drive as hospitals work to continue restocking blood supply after a shortage during the COVID pandemic.

In January of this year the American Red Cross issued a national blood crisis when it came to blood supplies.

Now eight months later, in the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil getting a look inside Piedmont’s blood bank and shares more about the upcoming blood drive.

Blood Drive at Piedmont Medical Center

Friday, August 12th

10 AM – 2:30 PM

Women’s Center Auditorium

222 Dr. Frank Gaston Blvd.

Rock Hill

Visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter code ‘PMC’ to schedule an appointment.