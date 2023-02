ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Libby Howell sharing There’s a first time for everything!

She’s loving her first ever Valentines Tree saying her tree was way too pretty this year & she wasn’t ready to stop looking at it quite yet! Seems like a great idea.

Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo and email it to News@CN2.com.

Picture of the Day is sponsored by Elite Air & Heat, LLC.

2/2/2023 – CN2 News