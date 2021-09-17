Pets of the Week by Humane Society of York County -Sept. 15th

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) The Humane Society of York County has many furry friends to check out!

In this week’s Pets of the Week Marybeth Knapp with the Humane Society features their cat of the week, Comisky. This beauty is almost 2.5 years old and is good with other feline friends. Although a bit shy at first, we are confident that given some time to adjust she will blossom into an amazing companion.

The dog of the week is Whiskeymyers! Brought in as a stray, the entire staff and volunteers proceeded to FALL IN LOVE. Whiskey Myers is an absolute love bug we estimate to be a little over 5 years old.

To learn more about Comisky or Whiskeymyers just reach out to the Humane Society at 803-802-0902.

www.humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org