Petition Going Around To Allow Family Members To Be With COVID-19 Patient In Hospital Room

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A petition is going around the city involving visiting people with Coronavirus in the hospital.

The petition argues for allowing family members to be with COVID-19 patients in the hospital rooms.

As of now, hospitals are quarantining patients and prohibiting family members and friends from seeing these patients.

Devorah Schwarz, who started the petition, argues having a family member around boosts morale and serves as someone who can speak up for the patient, per the petition.

Almost 38,000 people have signed the petition, which has a goal of reaching 50,000.

