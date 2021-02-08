Person Identified in Deadly Car Accident in Chester Co.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Chester County Coroner, Terry Tinker has identified the man killed in a one vehicle accident on Friday, February 5th around 11:37 PM.

Tinker identified the person as says 37 year old ReShawn Barber of Lancaster

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, Trooper Joel Hovis, Barber was traveling south on Catawba River Road, just 7 miles north of Fort Lawn when he went off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees. Barber was wearing a seatbelt.

Hovis says he passed away at the scene.