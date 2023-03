LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One person is dead after a crash in Lancaster County Monday, Lancaster County Coroner Deese said.

According to the Coroner, 34 year-old Ryan Stevens of Lancaster was walking on Woodland Drive when he was struck by a vehicle.

Authorities tell us the driver of the vehicle stopped to render aid and called 911. Stevens was transported to MUSC-Lancaster, where he succumbed to his injuries.