YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A person was struck and killed yesterday afternoon while attempting to cross US 21 four miles south of Rock Hill.

The SC Highway Patrol says a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling east on US 21 and collided with the pedestrian who was crossing US 21 northbound around 6 pm last night, Wednesday, January 19.

At this time the name of the pedestrian has not been released.