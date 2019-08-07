Pedal Forward Celebration

Mayor John Gettys proposed the “Pedal Forward” program in March, and he made an appearance at the end of the summer celebration for the program at the BMX Supercross Track.

The Pedal Forward program targets middle-school aged children. Volunteer mentors from the Rock Hill Police Department and Fire Department lead children on biking tours, including the use of the city’s Velodrome, BMX park, and Catawba River Walk.

The director of the Teen Club says once he heard about the Mayor’s initiative, he was all about getting kids involved, and he says his summer has been fun being able to interact more with the youth.

The teen center is hoping to continue the program into the school year and raise their number of 8 teens involved to 50.

The Mayor said, “It’s a rewarding day to see some of that hard work.”