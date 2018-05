FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Fort Mill School District is rapidly growing, and many families are moving in from out-of-state. But the district says many new-comers never bother changing their vehicle’s registration — despite the law requiring them to do so.

The taxes paid on out-of-state vehicles are leaving South Carolina — and heading straight to another state. Last fall, the Fort Mill School District, with the county’s support, decided to start cracking down on violators.