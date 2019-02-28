Paying Inmates in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Paying inmates for labor is often a controversial topic. Interestingly enough, when an state inmate is sentenced — if they meet certain criteria like not having any disciplinary issues since they’ve been in custody — they have some say as to where they can serve time. Often times, inmates choose to serve somewhere closer to home, but another incentive is whether or not a facility pays for labor. Chester County doesn’t, but it says if it did, that could attract inmates with higher skills to the county. CN2’s Indira Eskieva looking at the benefits and drawbacks.