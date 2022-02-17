Pay Attention to These Dates within the Rock Hill School District

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – If you are a teacher looking for a job, the Rock Hill School District will host a Virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair
Teacher Recruitment Fair
Rock Hill School District
Saturday, February 26th
www.TouchHeartsTEACH.com
(803) 981-1858
Email: jobs@rhmail.org
If you would like to get your child involved in the Rock Hill School District’s Choice School Programs – the deadline is fast approaching.
The Choice Program
The district has seven choice programs that range from the arts to language immersion to Montessori to STEAM. All are available in the elementary, middle and high school levels.
Rock Hill School District Choice Programs
Apply by Monday, February 28th
7 Areas of Study
www.rock-hill.k12.sc.us