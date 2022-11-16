Pathways Giving Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thanksgiving is near and Rock Hill’s own Pathways Community Center isn’t waiting for the holiday to start giving.

The non-profit organization spent today giving out boxes of foods meant to help make the holidays a little easier for those who need help.

A total of 240 boxes containing many different thanksgiving favorites were given out for free.

Each box was packed and donated by Second Harvest Food bank in Charlotte.

Pathways says they don’t want rising grocery prices to keep Rock Hill families from enjoying a thanksgiving meal.

CACH Co-Founder Carol Harvey said, “It’s really important, because we see the need everyday. And I’m sure you see it with the prices going up and there’s always news reports of how much food has gone up. So this to us is just a blessing to be able to be a blessing to families here in Rock Hill.”

The food give away is part of a week long event put on by Catawba Area Coalition for the Homeless to help shine some light on this years Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week.

That event is set to come to an end this Friday with another Thanksgiving box giveaway – this one at Habitat for Humanity at 9 AM