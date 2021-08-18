Pathways Community Center to Host First Community Baby Shower

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Pathways Community Center first opened its doors in 2019 and are still committed to working with community partners to reach those with the greatest needs.

For the first time, Pathways and its partners are hosting a Community Baby Shower for parents and guardians.

Pathways Community Center is a one-stop shop for adults with the greatest needs.

Pathways Community Center’s Center Director, Alexandra Greenwalt, saying, “It’s an accessible area for folks to come through and go along the pathway to get the critical needs to get them self-sufficient.”

That means getting their clients healthy and financially independent. Now, leaders are targeting parents through the first ever Community Baby Shower. Leaders saying parents and guardians, young and old, need guidance. Organizations like Grounds of Grace — who have helped 41 women so far this year — is teaching courses, including parenting classes.

Grounds of Grace’s Denise Kerkorian, says, “What it does is it teaches them life skills through parenting, where they can teach and guide their child.”

Since the beginning of this year to early summer, Pathways has seen more than 90 adults for the first time, men and women, many of them between the ages of 25 and 60. Leaders saying that young parents need all of the support that they can get and programs like this one are doing just that.

Pathways’ Marilyn Wilson saying, “It’s always good to help anyone especially parents because sometimes they’re simply lost. I have young girls that are 19 that come in and say ‘I have a baby. I don’t have anything’.”

This community baby shower is meant to help with some of the more costly needs — pampers, wipes, books and more. Pathways leaders hope these donations will help parents in need, offsetting expenses and learning more about their babies needs.

“It can take any single thing to happen in our lives where we got placed into that situation where we’re about to lose the roof over our head. Maybe we’re in need of rental assistance, utilities, clothes, food, shelter, whatever it may be Pathways is here to help them get through that path,” says Greenwalt.

The Community Baby Shower will be held this Friday, 8/20 at Pathways from 9 AM to 11 AM. Pathways Community Center leaders saying there is always room for more donations. They say more baby supplies, children’s books and supplies can be dropped off at the center at 546 South Cherry Road.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with leaders on the importance of this new event.